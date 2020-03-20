Police: Dad says he accidentally shot 3-year-old daughter

Atlanta Police say a 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the neck by her father.

"He was handling the gun and it accidentally discharged," Captain F. Turner said.

The shooting happened at a home off Cleveland Avenue.

Medics rushed the child to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston for treatment.

"Fortunately she is stable, alert, conscious and breathing," Turner said. "Her father was also injured in the shooting with a gunshot wound to the right hand."

According to police, the father is facing a reckless conduct charge in connection with the shooting.