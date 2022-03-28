Expand / Collapse search

Police confiscate stolen, modified gun during traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A routine traffic stop in Atlanta led to the confiscation of guns, drugs and cash.

The Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage of officers searching a car on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard when they found several guns and a silencer. 

Police found two firearms, one which had been stolen and converted into a full-automatic weapon. 

Police also found MDMA pills, extended magazines for various weapon platforms, small arms cartridges, $1,450 and ski masks.

Tekiel Mitchell 

The Atlanta Police Department six 28-year-old Tekiel Mitchell faces charges for trafficking narcotics, a seatbelt violation, possessing of a firearm during the commission of a felony, improper turn and theft by receiving a stolen firearm. 

Adoffee Wiliams 

Police said 23- year-old Adoffee Wiliams was charged with possession of narcotics, trafficking narcotics and a seatbelt violation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE


 