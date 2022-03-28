Police confiscate stolen, modified gun during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop in Atlanta led to the confiscation of guns, drugs and cash.

The Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage of officers searching a car on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard when they found several guns and a silencer.

Police found two firearms, one which had been stolen and converted into a full-automatic weapon.

Police also found MDMA pills, extended magazines for various weapon platforms, small arms cartridges, $1,450 and ski masks.

Tekiel Mitchell

The Atlanta Police Department six 28-year-old Tekiel Mitchell faces charges for trafficking narcotics, a seatbelt violation, possessing of a firearm during the commission of a felony, improper turn and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

Adoffee Wiliams

Police said 23- year-old Adoffee Wiliams was charged with possession of narcotics, trafficking narcotics and a seatbelt violation.

