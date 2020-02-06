Police confirm car break-ins are on the rise in Atlanta

If it seems like there’s been an increase in car break-ins in the city of Atlanta, there has been.

To date, there have been more than 1,000 car break-ins in the city and police say the thieves are looking for something to take home.

“Firearms, cash, laptops,” Atlanta police’s TaSheena Brown told FOX 5’s Alex Whittler.

Atlanta police records indicate citywide car break-ins are up 48% from last week alone and up 22% from this time last year.

Police say they’re not exactly sure why there’s been an increase in car break-ins, but they say they’re doing everything they can to combat them.

FOX 5 News asked the police the age-old question: “to lock your car, or not?” And in short: Thieves will more than likely try no matter what.

Police say it’s risky either way:

“It’s definitely their [the car owner’s] preference,” Brown said.

“But still we encourage people to not leave any valuables in their car whatsoever and to go ahead and secure their vehicles,” said Brown.

Police departments across the region echo the same message: DON’T LEAVE VALUABLES IN YOUR CAR.

“Don’t let them hit the jackpot,” Brown said.

Police say they’ve stepped up patrols in all corners of the city, but they’ve placed a special focus on East Atlanta.