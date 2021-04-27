GDOT: Ga. 400 southbound lanes re-open after hit-and-run investigation

article

UPDATE at 10:26 a.m.: Officials reported all lanes on Georgia Highway 400 were open after investigations of multiple hit-and-run crashes.

The Georgia Department of Transportation still reported delays past Abernathy Road on Ga. 400 at 10:30 a.m.

Police have not identified a suspect in the multiple hit-and-run crashes.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sandy Springs police are investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes on Ga. Highway 400 south of Hammond Drive, officials say.

The driver is in custody and no injuries were reported.

Police said multiple lanes are shut down while the investigation is ongoing.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports delays on Ga. 400 southbound past Northridge Road.

