Police chase ends with car crashing into Coweta County home

An overnight chase in Coweta County ended with a car crashed into a home and a man arrested.

Officials say the chase started around 2:30 a.m. on Gordon Road in Senoia.

During the police pursuit, officials say the driver lost control and drove straight into a home on the 900 block Johnson Road, smashing through the front porch and knocking out the main electrical breaker.

FOX 5 cameras were at the scene as tow trucks worked to remove the vehicle, which had become embedded in the rubble and what remained of the home's front wall.

According to investigators, one person inside the home became trapped, but crews were able to extract them without complications. Medics transported them to a nearby hospital for observation.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody.

Police have not said what led up to the chase