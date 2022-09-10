Police charge 3 teens with car break-ins in Buckhead Village

Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars near Buckhead Village.

Police charged a 19-year-old, Jaiden Jackson, and two suspects younger than 18 years old. The Atlanta Police Department said someone reported car burglaries Wednesday near the area of Piedmont Road.

One officer heard glass breaking and four men ran off when the officer approached, officials said. Body camera shows the officer arrest one suspect.

Body camera footage of a police investigating car break-ins at Buckhead Village.

More officers arrived at the scene and two chased down a second suspect. A fourth officer arrested the third teenager. A police chopper searched but couldn't find a fourth suspect.

Officers allegedly found tools that they believe suspects used to break into cars.