Police: Body discovered in attic of abandoned South Fulton home

Investigators said a realtor who was checking an abandoned home in South Fulton found a body.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Stonewall Tell and N. Wexford roads.

Police said the realtor found the body in the attic during an inspection of the property.

Neighbors had complained of squatters in the home for years, police said.

The man was identified by police as 30-year-old Preston Grissom.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play, but are still investigating.

