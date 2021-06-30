Police: Atlanta man killed in collision while walking on I-75

article

Marietta police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning.

Officials say 26-year-old Atlanta resident Joshua Edwards was killed in the crash that happened around 1:17 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Allgood Road.

According to police, Edwards was walking in the middle of the interstate for "unknown reasons."

While he was walking on the interstate, a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor driving in the middle lane hit Edwards, killing him.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Cartersville resident Tonya Martin, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been issued at this time.

The crash shut down all lanes of I-75 for a little over two hours. All lanes are back open now.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call investigators at (770) 794-5352.

