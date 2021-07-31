Police asking for help identifying suspects in deadly DeKalb lounge shooting

article

Law enforcement in DeKalb County is working to find three suspects and a car involved in a fatal shooting outside a nightclub on June 13.

Police shared images of one man they said shot another outside of Flex Lounge 3711 N. Decatur Road.

Police said two other men shot the victim afterward.

Police said the man shot died at the crime scene.

Police said the suspects left the area in a dark grey or silver four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information to call DeKalb County Police Department detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

