Police arrest suspect in murder stemming from fight over a bowling ball

The Atlanta Police Department arrested a suspect in the March 17 murder of a mother at a bowling alley.

Police arrested 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood for Lakevia Jackson's murder at Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway. Family members said the woman shared a son with rapper Young Thug.

The fugitive team and U.S. Marshals arrested Fleetwood on Thursday for felony murder and booked him into Fulton County Jail.

Police obtained warrants for Fleetwood's arrest three days after the deadly shooting. Police said Fleetwood is a conflicted felon with 16 cycles through the criminal justice system. He's been convicted of narcotics-related crimes, fraud, criminal trespassing and eluding police.

"We are happy that Mr. Fleetwood is in our custody," Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said.

Lakevia Jackson's mother, Sherina Jackson, told FOX 5 Atlanta her daughter was celebrating a birthday at the bowling alley with a close family friend that night.

Woolfolk said the Lakevia Jackson's family was bowling next to Fleetwood, who was on a date, when an argument began over a bowling ball.

"This was simply an escalated dispute, as depicted on video," Woolfolk said.

The argument continued in the parking lot.

At some point, a shootout occurred and bullets fired from a car leaving the scene hit Jackson.

Who is Lakevia Jackson?

Lakevia Jackson is described by family members as being kind-hearted and loving.

She leaves behind a 14-year-old son with Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE