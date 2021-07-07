Police arrest four in connection to armed robbery

Police have arrested four suspects connected to an armed robbery in April on East Paces Ferry Road.

The Atlanta Police Department released the names of four suspects charged in the April 5 crime. The suspects are accused of taking $12,000 cash and jewelry after forcing someone to open their hotel room safe at gunpoint.

Police issued warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for four people:

• Ms. Gabriella Romero, 18

• Ms. Heidy Espinoza, 18

• Mr. Marquis Abrams, 21

• Mr. Michael Billingsley, 20

Police said Gabriella Romero and Heidy Espinoza were arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Ohio and have been extradited to Georgia.

Police said Marquis Abrams was already in custody in Ohio on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition.

Ohio law enforcement arrested Billingsley and is also awaiting extradition.

Police said a fifth suspect, Tremone Holloway, was killed in a separate robbery attempt in Clayton County before warrants could be issued.

According to a police report, the victim was in a hotel room at around 6 a.m. on April 5 with three women. One left to get an uber, then five masked men, police said, entered the room and allegedly beat the victim with bats and a pistol.

