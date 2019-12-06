Police arrest 11 in connection to series of mailbox break-ins in Atlanta

Atlanta police have taken 11 people into custody for a series of mailbox break-ins and thefts plaguing an East Atlanta community.

Officers saw two suspects canvassing the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Police say one suspect acted as a lookout while the other began prying open mailboxes.

Those two suspects were taken into custody and told officers about a stash of stolen mail being held in a nearby hotel.

That discovery led to the arrest of the nine other suspects.