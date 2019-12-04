Police: Armed robber captured after stealing from multiple restaurants

Hapeville Police were searching for an armed robber who rushed into the King Kong Wings on the 3000 block of Colville Avenue with a hunting style rifle and robbed the business, among multiple other crimes. On Wednesday, police tell FOX 5 that the man was captured and arrested in Savannah.

Officers said the robber walked into the restaurant, held the gun pointed at the cashier, and demanded money. He ended up getting $50 and then took off.

Police describe the weapon as a rifle with a honey-colored stock and silver barrel.

Officers said surveillance cameras captured the robber speeding off from the robbery in a silver SUV. Hapeville Police said the car was stolen in a carjacking in East Point.

Law enforcement recovered that SUV Wednesday in Savannah. The man was found shortly after the car was located. He was taken into custody in Savannah.

In addition to the armed robbery at King Kong Wings, police said this man is linked to a recent robbery in Atlanta at Happy Donuts on Flat Shoals Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robberies or other crimes this man may be linked to is urged to call Hapeville Police at 404-669-4675.