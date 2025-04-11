Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in shootings at Newton County store, nearby home, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Deputies say a Walmart employee killed two of his coworkers and left another critically injured at two different scenes during a night of violence in Newton County.

FOX 5 cameras spotted a heavy police presence early Friday morning at a Covington Walmart and a home around 2 miles away.

What we know:

Both Newton County deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers were spotted at the Walmart on Salem Road and Brown Bridge Road.

Crime scene technicians were at the scene gathering evidence while deputies spoke with the store's employees.

Newton County Sgt. Jack Redlinger told FOX 5 that an employee at the Walmart left the store, retrieved a weapon, and shot two other employees at the business - killing one. The other victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Following the violence, the man reportedly went to a home off of Chesapeake Chase and shot and killed a woman. Investigators say she was also an employee at the Walmart.

The scene on Chesapeake Chase. (FOX 5)

Deputies caught the suspected gunman in Aiken, South Carolina - just over the Georgia-South Carolina border.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the suspect or the three victims in the case but say that they were "all acquaintances."

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.