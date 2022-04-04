Police: 4-year-old boy shot, 3 arrested in brawl at Athens home

Officers have arrested three people over a fight that ended with a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot in Athens.

Officials with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department say that the shooting happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 block of Rocksprings Court.

Responding officers to the scene say they found multiple people fighting and had to stop a brawl.

According to investigators, the fight began when 31-year-old Shontiva Myers, two other women, and one man drove from Atlanta armed with gun after hearing that one of their younger relatives got into a fight.

Shontiva Myers (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

During the confrontation, police say that Myers fired multiple shots toward the grounds. The bullets ricocheted, hitting a 4-year-old boy and a 34-year-old female.

Medics transported both victims to a nearby hospital. They have since been released.

Myers was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Poilice also charged 33-year-old Jeal Williams with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and 50-year-old Yolanda Myers with disorderly conduct.

Yolanda Myers and Jeal Williams (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Investigators believe more arrests could be possible as they continue to examine evidence.

Any with information that could help the investigation is asked to please contact detectives at 762-400-7333.

