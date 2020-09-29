Police: 14-year-old LaGrange girl missing for days

article

LaGrange police are searching for a young teenager who has been missing for multiple days.

Officials say 14-year-old Nigeria Smith was last seen just before midnight on Sept. 24, 2020.

Smith was wearing a black and white Champion jacket, black pants, and black and white Vans shoes.

If you know anything that could help police locate the missing teen, please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

