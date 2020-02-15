Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in LaGrange shooting

Police in LaGrange have arrested a suspect in the murder of one person and the shooting of another on Valentine's Day.

According to LaGrange police, officers were called to the area of Union Street and Ware Street around 10 p.m. after reports of people shot.

When they arrived, officers discovered two victims, Ronald Turner and Patricia Underwood, at the scene. Medics rushed Turner to a nearby hospital for treatment. Underwood was already dead.

During their investigation, police say they discovered the shooting started as a dispute between multiple people in the area. At the time, police say the suspect in the shooting, Andreco Darnell Parham, "obtained a gun" and started shooting at Turner, hitting him in the shoulder while he was standing outside his vehicle.

In the shooting, one of the rounds entered a business on Union Street and hit Underwood, killing her.

Parham fled the scene and was eventually apprehended. He's now charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.