Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after a wrong-way crash on I-285

Published  June 15, 2025 5:20pm EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • A driver killed another driver when he hit him head on, according to Atlanta police.
    • The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Benjamin E. Mays Bridge.
    • The driver who allegedly caused the crash survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police. 

ATLANTA - A man is dead and another is injured after a crash on Interstate 285 northbound.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Benjamin E. Mays Bridge, according to Atlanta police. 

Police said the crash happened because a 21-year-old man was driving the wrong way on the interstate. The driver then crashed into a car driven by a 40-year-old man, according to officers. 

The 40-year-old man was killed. 

The driver who allegedly caused the crash survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police. 

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the crash. 

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department posted the information for this article on their website. 

