Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after a wrong-way crash on I-285
ATLANTA - A man is dead and another is injured after a crash on Interstate 285 northbound.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Benjamin E. Mays Bridge, according to Atlanta police.
Police said the crash happened because a 21-year-old man was driving the wrong way on the interstate. The driver then crashed into a car driven by a 40-year-old man, according to officers.
The 40-year-old man was killed.
The driver who allegedly caused the crash survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the crash.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department posted the information for this article on their website.