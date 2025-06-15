Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after a wrong-way crash on I-285

article

The Brief A driver killed another driver when he hit him head on, according to Atlanta police. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Benjamin E. Mays Bridge. The driver who allegedly caused the crash survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.



A man is dead and another is injured after a crash on Interstate 285 northbound.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Benjamin E. Mays Bridge, according to Atlanta police.

Police said the crash happened because a 21-year-old man was driving the wrong way on the interstate. The driver then crashed into a car driven by a 40-year-old man, according to officers.

The 40-year-old man was killed.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the crash.