Plumbing work possible cause of apartment fire in Peachtree Corners

Firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at The Fields at Peachtree Corners on 6520 Hillandale Drive NW in Peachtree Corners on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the leasing office was contacted by plumbers working in a unit that there was a fire. The leasing office immediately called 911, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:37 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire in a two-story, multi-family townhome on a slab. Crews observed heavy fire and smoke venting from the center of the structure.

The fire was brought under control at 12:36 p.m., according to Gwinnett County Fire. One dog was rescued by the fire department and there were no injuries reported on the scene. However, 37 occupants were displaced by the fire, and the property leasing office is working with the American Red Cross for assistance with relocation during repairs.

Firefighters said the cause of this accidental fire is related to work being completed by the plumbers.

The Fields at Peachtree Corners has not yet released a statement on the incident.