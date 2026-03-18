Plan to suspend gas tax on its way to Georgia Senate after House vote

The Brief Georgia lawmakers approved a temporary suspension of the state gas tax to help offset rising fuel costs. The move comes as global tensions drive sudden increases in gas prices for drivers. The suspension will take effect if signed by the governor, bringing relief at the pump.



Georgia lawmakers have approved a plan to temporarily suspend the state gas tax, aiming to ease rising costs for drivers as global tensions push fuel prices higher.

What we know:

The measure, added as an amendment to House Bill 1199, comes as instability in the Middle East has sent shockwaves through global oil markets, leading to sudden price increases at the pump. Supporters say the move is intended to provide immediate relief for families feeling the impact of those spikes.

Lawmakers said the suspension would use the state’s surplus funds to help offset the cost burden, describing it as a way to protect residents from economic forces beyond their control.

House Bill 1199 will now be sent to the state Senate for approval. If it passes, it will go to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. If signed, it is expected to quickly lower gas prices across the state.

RELATED GAS STORIES

According to GasBuddy, average price of gas in the state of Georgia is $3.75 per gallon, which is up 1.8 cents from yesterday's average of $3.73 and up 30.5 cents from last week's average of $3.44.

The average price of gas in the metro Atlanta area is $3.79, which is 2.1 cents more than Tuesday's average; 33.2 cents more than last week; and $1.09 more than last month's average of $2.70.