Metro Atlanta construction projects cause bridge and lane closures

A couple of major construction projects could cause traffic headaches in metro Atlanta starting Monday morning.

In Sandy Springs, the Georgia Department of Transportation is beginning a major bridge replacement on Pitts Road over State Route 400.

Crews will shut down the bridge for around a year while they work on the project.

Officials are asking drivers to detour on Northridge Road and Roberts Drive.

GDOT officials say the bridge isn't expected to be reopened until June 2024.

This is on top of the Kimball Bridge replacement project taking place over Georgia 400 that started in May.

Included in the project is the bridge replacement, which is necessary to add two travel lanes in each direction, a center median, sidewalks on both sides, better lighting, and new decorative elements.

The construction project is expected to last at least 12 months, shutting down Kimball Bridge Road between North Point Parkway and Northwinds Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has put a new route in place at North Point Parkway or Northwinds Parkway to detour to either Old Milton Parkway or Haynes Bridge Road to get around the closure.

North Druid Hills Road closures

In Atlanta, crews are closing several lanes on North Druid Hills Road starting around 9 a.m. Monday for the next few days.

That construction is part of the upcoming Interstate 85 at State Route 42 Intercharge project, which will add a displaced left turn lane for the westbound to southbound traffic.

The project will also add a ramp from I-85 northbound to the intestates northbound access road and replace the bridge over Peachtree Creek.

The construction project is expected to leave lanes closed from June 12 through the 15 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Drivers should expect mayor delays and plan alternate routes if possible.