Bridge replacement project shuts down busy Alpharetta road for a year

The next phase to transform Georgia 400 is taking a big step and officials are planning to shut down one of the highway's busy bridges for at least a year.

Monday, crews will start work to replace the bridge over Georgia 400 on Kimball Bridge Road.

That demolition means you can expect more brake lights on the highway as a result - and they won't be going away any time soon.

It's all part of the Georgia 400 Express Lane Project, which is a plan to construct express lanes on 16 miles of SR 400 from MARTA's North Springs Station (Exit 5C) in Fulton County to about a mile north of McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) in Forsyth.

Included in the project is the bridge replacement, which is necessary to add two travel lanes in each direction, a center median, sidewalks on both sides, better lighting, and new decorative elements.

The construction project is expected to last at least 12 months, shutting down Kimball Bridge Road between North Point Parkway and Northwinds Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has put a new route in place at North Point Parkway or Northwinds Parkway to detour to either Old Milton Parkway or Haynes Bridge Road to get around the closure.

This construction project is expected to also temporarily reduce the number of lanes on Georgia 400.

Drivers should expect lane shifts and reduced speeds starting Monday.