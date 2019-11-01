Expand / Collapse search

Pike Nurseries gives tips on which trees and shrubs to plant in the Fall climate

Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Pike Nurseries gives tips on plants and shrubs during Fall weather

ATLANTA - Fall brings on vibrant colors and cooler weather in nature's landscape. That means it's a great time to get tips on the right trees and shrubs to make the most of the season.

Rebecca Kunimoto of Pike Nurseries stopped by Fox 5 Atlanta to share some of the top trees and shrub that thrive in our Georgia climate.

Below is a list of plants and shrubs that are great for Fall in Georgia.

Fall planting tips with Pike Nurseries

It's the perfect time to plant some fabulous fall foliage.

Loropetalum

  • Year-round deep burgundy foliage (Also green and variegated options)
  • Bright pink, red or white fringy flowers bloom in spring
  • Lots of varieties with different mature sizes to fit any yard
  • Evergreen
  • Adaptable – full sun to partial shade

Southern Living Nandinas

  • A series of 4 varieties with different colors – from dark red to pink to bright yellow-green
  • Sterile – produces very little to no berries
  • Non-spreading/non-invasive – so they won’t take over your yard like older species
  • Evergreen
  • Adaptable - Full sun to partial shade

Japanese Maples

  • Don’t have room for a full-sized tree? Choose a dwarf variety & still enjoy these beautiful plants!
  • Deeply serrated foliage adds texture PLUS gorgeous color
  • Bright reds to dark purples, or green varieties as well
  • Deciduous

Burning Bush

  • Foliage is green in spring & summer, then turns intense scarlet red in fall
  • Deciduous
  • Full sun

Blueberry bushes

  • Deciduous; leaves change to pretty yellow/orange in autumn
  • In winter, bark has a cinnamon color for added interest
  • In spring, little flowers
  • In summer, delicious berries
  • Cross pollinate for the best harvest; you’ll need to plant 2 or more varieties
  • Need full sun

Abelia

  • Evergreen
  • Foliage is variegated with bright greens and yellows
  • Stems are red
  • Has little white blooms summer thru early fall
  • Compact, low growing – good for patio containers or mass planting
  • Full to part sun
  • Deer resistant

Oakleaf Hydrangeas

  • Deciduous
  • Named for the shape of their leaves
  • Foliage has great red, orange and purple hues in the fall
  • Added bonus of large cones of white blooms in spring
  • Native to the southeast
  • Partial shade

Beautyberry

  • Deciduous
  • Foliage turns bright yellow in fall
  • Clusters of bright purple berries make this plant really stand out in fall/early winter
  • Native
  • Great food source to attract birds
  • Partial shade