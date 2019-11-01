Pike Nurseries gives tips on which trees and shrubs to plant in the Fall climate

article

Fall brings on vibrant colors and cooler weather in nature's landscape. That means it's a great time to get tips on the right trees and shrubs to make the most of the season.

Rebecca Kunimoto of Pike Nurseries stopped by Fox 5 Atlanta to share some of the top trees and shrub that thrive in our Georgia climate.

Below is a list of plants and shrubs that are great for Fall in Georgia.

Loropetalum

Year-round deep burgundy foliage (Also green and variegated options)

Bright pink, red or white fringy flowers bloom in spring

Lots of varieties with different mature sizes to fit any yard

Evergreen

Adaptable – full sun to partial shade

Southern Living Nandinas

A series of 4 varieties with different colors – from dark red to pink to bright yellow-green

Sterile – produces very little to no berries

Non-spreading/non-invasive – so they won’t take over your yard like older species

Evergreen

Adaptable - Full sun to partial shade

Japanese Maples

Don’t have room for a full-sized tree? Choose a dwarf variety & still enjoy these beautiful plants!

Deeply serrated foliage adds texture PLUS gorgeous color

Bright reds to dark purples, or green varieties as well

Deciduous

Burning Bush

Foliage is green in spring & summer, then turns intense scarlet red in fall

Deciduous

Full sun

Blueberry bushes

Deciduous; leaves change to pretty yellow/orange in autumn

In winter, bark has a cinnamon color for added interest

In spring, little flowers

In summer, delicious berries

Cross pollinate for the best harvest; you’ll need to plant 2 or more varieties

Need full sun

Abelia

Evergreen

Foliage is variegated with bright greens and yellows

Stems are red

Has little white blooms summer thru early fall

Compact, low growing – good for patio containers or mass planting

Full to part sun

Deer resistant

Oakleaf Hydrangeas

Deciduous

Named for the shape of their leaves

Foliage has great red, orange and purple hues in the fall

Added bonus of large cones of white blooms in spring

Native to the southeast

Partial shade

Beautyberry