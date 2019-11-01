Pike Nurseries gives tips on which trees and shrubs to plant in the Fall climate
article
ATLANTA - Fall brings on vibrant colors and cooler weather in nature's landscape. That means it's a great time to get tips on the right trees and shrubs to make the most of the season.
Rebecca Kunimoto of Pike Nurseries stopped by Fox 5 Atlanta to share some of the top trees and shrub that thrive in our Georgia climate.
Below is a list of plants and shrubs that are great for Fall in Georgia.
Loropetalum
- Year-round deep burgundy foliage (Also green and variegated options)
- Bright pink, red or white fringy flowers bloom in spring
- Lots of varieties with different mature sizes to fit any yard
- Evergreen
- Adaptable – full sun to partial shade
Southern Living Nandinas
Advertisement
- A series of 4 varieties with different colors – from dark red to pink to bright yellow-green
- Sterile – produces very little to no berries
- Non-spreading/non-invasive – so they won’t take over your yard like older species
- Evergreen
- Adaptable - Full sun to partial shade
Japanese Maples
- Don’t have room for a full-sized tree? Choose a dwarf variety & still enjoy these beautiful plants!
- Deeply serrated foliage adds texture PLUS gorgeous color
- Bright reds to dark purples, or green varieties as well
- Deciduous
Burning Bush
- Foliage is green in spring & summer, then turns intense scarlet red in fall
- Deciduous
- Full sun
Blueberry bushes
- Deciduous; leaves change to pretty yellow/orange in autumn
- In winter, bark has a cinnamon color for added interest
- In spring, little flowers
- In summer, delicious berries
- Cross pollinate for the best harvest; you’ll need to plant 2 or more varieties
- Need full sun
Abelia
- Evergreen
- Foliage is variegated with bright greens and yellows
- Stems are red
- Has little white blooms summer thru early fall
- Compact, low growing – good for patio containers or mass planting
- Full to part sun
- Deer resistant
Oakleaf Hydrangeas
- Deciduous
- Named for the shape of their leaves
- Foliage has great red, orange and purple hues in the fall
- Added bonus of large cones of white blooms in spring
- Native to the southeast
- Partial shade
Beautyberry
- Deciduous
- Foliage turns bright yellow in fall
- Clusters of bright purple berries make this plant really stand out in fall/early winter
- Native
- Great food source to attract birds
- Partial shade