PHOTOS: Sunday in the Park at Historic Oakland Cemetery

Historic Oakland Cemetery held its annual Sunday in the Park event featuring Tunes From the Tombs on Sept. 29.

The community festival featured multiple live performances, numerous vendors and artists, several food trucks and beverages for sale.

The event also featured tours and storytelling; face painting and other activities for children; and costumed characters.

Oakland Cemetery is one of the largest cemetery green spaces in Atlanta. It was established in 1849 and originally comprised 6 acres. It is currently 48 acres.

It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a city park. The first Sunday in the Park celebration was held in 1978 in celebration of its 128th anniversary. Although only a few people attended the first celebration, several thousand now attend the event each year.

Upcoming events at the cemetery include Trick or Trot on Oct. 5, Capturing the Spirit of Oakland on Oct. 17 and their Dia de Muertos festival on Nov. 3.