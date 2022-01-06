Photos released showing 'person of interest' in deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Douglasville

article

Police in Douglasville have released a photo of a woman who investigators are calling a person of interest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old at a rental home on the morning of New Year's Eve.

The woman is seen in all pink and is standing next to a vehicle that may be damaged by gunfire, police said. Investigators would like to speak to that woman.

Investigators are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in the case.

15-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN SHOOTING AT RENTAL HOME NEW YEAR'S EVE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, POLICE SAY

The shooting happened around 12:24 a.m. on Deering Court. Officers said they found a large group of people gathered and the teen, dead, from a gunshot wound.

Home surveillance cameras captured the chaotic scene as frightened teens spilled out of this house to escape the gunfire just after midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Andre Futch at 678-293-1633 or the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.

