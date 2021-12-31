15-year-old killed in shooting at rental home New Year's Eve in Douglas County, police say

article

Douglasville police say a 15-year-old was shot and killed at a rental home early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:24 a.m. on Deering Court. Officers say they found a large group of people gathered and the teen, dead, from a gunshot wound.

The name of the teen has not yet been released.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

