PHOTOS: Newnan has a new high school after destructive tornado

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 3, 2024 6:32am EDT
Newnan
NEWNAN, Ga. - Parrish Construction Group has released new photos of the brand new Newnan High School, which is 223,000-square-foot and features an auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria, classrooms, a media center and more. 

The new building replaces the old high school, which was destroyed by a tornado three years ago. 

The construction of the new facility marks a significant step forward for the community as students and staff look forward to a fresh start in the state-of-the-art school.