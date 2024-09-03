PHOTOS: Newnan has a new high school after destructive tornado
NEWNAN, Ga. - Parrish Construction Group has released new photos of the brand new Newnan High School, which is 223,000-square-foot and features an auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria, classrooms, a media center and more.
The new building replaces the old high school, which was destroyed by a tornado three years ago.
The construction of the new facility marks a significant step forward for the community as students and staff look forward to a fresh start in the state-of-the-art school.