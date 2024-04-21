PHOTOS: Illumine returns to Atlanta's Historic Oakland Cemetery

article

One of Historic Oakland Cemetery's events took place this weekend. Illumine gives guests a rare opportunity to visit the historic cemetery in Atlanta after dark and enjoy live music, cocktails, lighting installations and more.

This year's theme is "Out of the Shadows" and features installations by David "WAVI" Muehlenkamp, Stefanie Wardrep, Philip Cheng, Black Label Design Company, DJJRHO, Cooper Sanchez and Steve Bransford and Allen Meredith. Musical performers include Joe Capo, OKCello, Veronika Jackson, and Bonaventure Quartet.

If you missed it this past weekend, you still have four more dates to secure tickets – April 25-28. More info here.