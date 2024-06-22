PHOTOS: 2024 Juneteenth Parade in Atlanta

The annual Juneteenth parade took place in Atlanta on June 22. Hundreds of people participated.

The parade kicked off on Saturday at Jackson Street before heading down Boulevard, to Monroe and ending at Piedmont Park.

FOX 5 Atlanta's very own Aungelique Proctor was one of the grand marshals of the parade.

"I'm representing Charles Lincoln Harper who was the first principal of Booker T. Washington High School, and my great-grandfather," Proctor told FOX 5. "It's really an honor to be in the parade today."

From marching bands, to dancers, to cars – big and small, the essence of the holiday was alive and well.

"It's so amazing. We would normally do this at Centennial Park, and they moved it to Piedmont," Nature Darnes said. "We are excited to be a part of it."

The Juneteenth festival will be held at Piedmont Park through Sunday. All photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Digital.