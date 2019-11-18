Pete Buttigieg hosting event in Atlanta before Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be in Atlanta on Monday.

The presidential hopeful and 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana is set to hold a community conversation at Morehouse College Monday evening.

Buttigieg has a commanding lead in the latest Iowa poll.

The Des Moines Register, CNN, and Media-Com poll has him in the lead with 25 percent.

In the same poll, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are all tied for second with about 15 percent each.

No other candidate is in double digits.

Buttigieg's visit to Atlanta comes just days before the latest MSNBC Democratic Primary Debate, which will be held Wednesday at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.