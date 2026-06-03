Persons of interest sought in Atlanta shooting on Ponce De Leon Avenue

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The Brief Atlanta police are looking for two persons of interest following a shooting near Ponce de Leon Avenue NE and Boulevard NE. A 23-year-old man was shot and arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous information leading to an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police are searching for two persons of interest after a 23-year-old man was shot in the area of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE on May 21.

Broad daylight shooting

What we know:

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Ponce de Leon Ave. NE and Boulevard NE at approximately 4:07 p.m. on May 21.

While officers were conducting their preliminary investigation, they learned a 23-year-old man had arrived at Grady Hospital by private vehicle. The man was shot during an argument at a nearby wing restaurant. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are tracking two individuals who were riding electric scooters near the intersection. Authorities emphasized these individuals are currently considered persons of interest.

The first person is described as a Black man with an afro, wearing black shorts and a black long-sleeve shirt. The second person is a Black man with dreadlocks, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

The Atlanta Police Department released this image showing persons of interest in a shooting near the intersection of Ponce de Leon Ave. NE and Boulevard NE in Atlanta on May 21, 2026. (APD)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the gunfire or if the victim was the intended target. Police have not released the identity of the 23-year-old man or the names of the individuals seen on the electric scooters.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who can identify the individuals in the shared photos and video to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and do not have to provide any personal details to receive a reward.

Information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect could qualify for a reward of up to $5,000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or utilizing the P3 Tips mobile app.