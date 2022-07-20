Person wanted for using 'prop' $100 bills in North Carliona

article

Law enforcement in North Carolina is looking for a person allegedly using "prop" $100 bills at businesses.

The Cherokee County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office released a photo of a suspect. The sheriff's department asked anyone who sees the prop money or recognizes the suspect to call the sheriff's office at 828-837-2589.

"Although the bills can be legally bought they are not legal money and the individual passing the money is committing a (sic) fraud," a Facebook post said.

The post contained an image of the bills, which have text that say "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" on the front and back.