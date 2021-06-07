Person of interest sought in multiple southwest Atlanta storage unit break-ins

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was caught on camera breaking into a storage unit in southwest Atlanta last week.

Investigators said the unit, located inside of an apartment complex, has now been targeted twice.

Investigators were first called out on June 2 when the victim reported two guns had been stolen.

"One was a rifle and the other was an older model shotgun," said APD Officer Anthony Grant.

With little evidence and nothing to show investigators, the victim was determined that would not be the case again. Little did he know the payoff of installing a camera would be almost immediate.

"Now, we have a person of interest. I think it was smart for the victim to place a Ring inside the unit," said Officer Grant.

Residents told FOX 5, whoever accessed the unit would have needed access to the building.

"They have to be able to get into the building with a fob or someone has to let them in," said resident Hugh Nelson.

Concerned residents are now on high alert, taking a close look at the bearded man seen wearing a baseball hat and a green shirt.

"I don’t recognize him at all but I’ll certainly be more aware if I see him in the building," said Nelson.

"You can clearly see him walk in. I don’t know if he even noticed the ring but he left rather quickly so something caught his attention and he left," said Officer Grant.

Anyone with information can contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

