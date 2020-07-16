Person of interest sought in Brookhaven Wingstop armed robbery

Police are looking for a person of interest in an armed robbery, which took place last month at a Wingstop.



The robbery occured at Wingstop, located at 4060 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven the night of June 11.

According to investigators, the suspect walked into the restuarant with a handgun and demanded for employees to hand over cash from the resigter. The suspect then took off on foot.

On Thursday, police released photos of a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.