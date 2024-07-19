Person of interest sought in death of Somali immigrant in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police investigators canvassed streets in and around downtown looking for a person of interest possibly linked to a June 18 homicide.

Around 6:18 a.m. that morning, officers responded to 125 Ted Turner Dr. SW downtown regarding a man down on the sidewalk. That man was later pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital and identified as Jeylani Mohamed, a 42-year-old Somali immigrant.

Surveillance tape showed the victim being beaten by a man around 3 a.m. that morning. Detectives believe the attack was unprovoked.

On Friday morning, Atlanta police officers passed out flyers with a picture of the victim and person of interest trying to drum up leads. Particular focus was given to the homeless community and the surrounding MARTA stations.

The person of interest was captured on MARTA surveillance video on multiple train platforms that same day after the murder. Cameras spotted him at stations at Lakewood, Garnett, Five Points and Sandy Springs.

Police say Mohamed came to America to provide for his family in Somalia. He had lived in Texas before arriving in Atlanta. Detectives say his family had lost track of him and had not heard from him since May 2022.

"It was very sad," Detective Amanda Wortham." I did not want to make that phone call."

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235. A $2,000 reward is available for information.

"Our marginalized community, we're here for them," said Lt. Andrew Smith, Atlanta Police homicide commander " Everyone is somebody in Atlanta. We want to get this case solved."