Person hospitalized in DeKalb County shooting, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kenridge Parkway. Police went to the scene at around 2:30 a.m.

The address is near several apartment and townhome complexes.

Police found a person with a non-fatal gunshot wound and first responders rushed them to a hospital. Police said the victim is in stable condition.

Police had not updates on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.