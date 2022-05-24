Expand / Collapse search

Person hospitalized in DeKalb County shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday morning. 

Police said the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kenridge Parkway. Police went to the scene at around 2:30 a.m.

The address is near several apartment and townhome complexes. 

Police found a person with a non-fatal gunshot wound and first responders rushed them to a hospital. Police said the victim is in stable condition. 

Police had not updates on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting. 