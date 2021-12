Police said a man was taken to a hospital after officers discovered him with a gunshot wound of Saturday evening.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at 249 Peters Street.

The address matches a business, Parlor.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound at the scene was uncooperative with police and transported to a hospital.

