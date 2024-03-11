Expand / Collapse search
Person hit and killed by MARTA train at East Point station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - MARTA police are investigating the death of a person who officials say was hit and killed by a train.

Officials say the deadly collision happened at around 1:30 a.m. on the southbound track at the East Point MARTA station.

The victim has not been identified.

Details about the crash remain limited, and MARTA police are working to determine how the individual got on the tracks.

MARTA train services will use a single track at East Point until the investigation is complete.