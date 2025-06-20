Person critically injured after crash involving car and bike in East Atlanta

article

One person is fighting for their life in the hospital after a crash in East Atlanta on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Moreland Avenue.

What we know:

Video shared with FOX 5 by a viewer showed a car and a damaged bike at the scene.

A witness said that the cyclist was injured in the crash.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or shared any details about the crash.

It is not clear if the other driver will face charges.