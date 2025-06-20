Expand / Collapse search

Person critically injured after crash involving car and bike in East Atlanta

Published  June 20, 2025 6:12am EDT
East Atlanta
One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Moreland Avenue. (Courtesy of a FOX 5 viewer)

ATLANTA - One person is fighting for their life in the hospital after a crash in East Atlanta on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Moreland Avenue.

What we know:

Video shared with FOX 5 by a viewer showed a car and a damaged bike at the scene.

A witness said that the cyclist was injured in the crash.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

 Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or shared any details about the crash.

It is not clear if the other driver will face charges.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from FOX 5 viewers and a statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

