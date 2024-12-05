Georgia construction worker killed in forklift accident

article

A Georgia construction worker has died after an accident while on the job.

The deadly accident happened on Thursday afternoon at a worksite on Highway 127 in Perry, Georgia.

At the scene, officers say they learned that the worker was accidentally hit by a commercial forklift.

Medics rushed the individual to Houston Medical Center but they were not able to survive their injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this difficult time," Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge said.

WMAZ has identified the victim as 29-year-old Andrew Williams Morgan. Police told the news agency that Morgan had been operating the forklift but fell off the vehicle and was run over.

The Perry Police Department and investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.