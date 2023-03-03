Expand / Collapse search
Third arrest made in Perimeter Mall shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:23AM
Dunwoody
FOX 5 Atlanta
Che’saun Lacey  (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A third person has been arrested in connection to an exchange of gunfire inside the Perimeter Mall last month.

Dunwoody Police say 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey was the person who actually instigated the fight with 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre which lead to gunfire on the lower level food court inside the mall on . 

Lacey was initially named as the victim and was taken to the hospital, but investigators say they have since found he threw verbal insults and was the first to draw a gun despite only returning fire. That returning fire struck Holder.

At least one person was injured in a shooting at Perimeter Mall on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 (FOX 5).

Lacey was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in Stockbridge on Wednesday. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while on first offender status, and reckless conduct

Holder is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

Pierre is charged with party to the crime of aggravated battery and reckless conduct.