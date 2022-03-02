Perdue, Kemp spar over planned $5B Rivian electric car plant

A planned $5 billion electric vehicle plant that’s billed as the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history is drawing opposition from an unusual source: former Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Purdue took direct aim at Gov. Brian Kemp at a Rutledge event Tuesday - bashing Kemp's handling of the Rivian plant that the governor says will bring thousands of jobs to Georgia.

Dozens of Morgan County residents flocked to hear the former senator and gubernatorial candidate speak about an issue that's perturbed them since it's announcement: the Rivian electric car plant.

Back in December, Kemp announced the company, which builds electric vehicles, is slated to build a warehouse near Social Circle and Rutledge. If it isn't clear from the red yard signs at Perdue's event, the people who live near that proposed plant have said for months they don't want it here, and they feel it was sprung on them.

"This bad deal is nothing more than a scheme by Kemp to promote himself in an election year at Georgians’ expense," Perdue said in a statement. "Kemp thought he could get away with this under the guise of ‘economic development,’ but all he is doing here is selling us out and lining George Soros’s pockets."

George Soros is a Hungarian investor and one of Rivian’s backers. Perdue says Kemp’s economic development ignores neighbors' concerns.

"The way to deal with that is don't re-elect him," Perdue said.

The governor vows the plant will bring thousands of jobs and economic growth to the state. County commissioners have said the plant was discussed over public meetings as early as last May, but neighbors say they were never advertised and didn't think to attend until after the announcement.

"I like living here. I don't want to live in the backyard of where I work," Tommy Wasendorf said. He and his wife, Nicole, are among the people leading the charge against Rivian's arrival.

"After hearing what Perdue said, I feel like someone is listening to us. That’s the worst part, feeling we're not being heard," Nicole Wasendorf said.

A representative from Kemp's camp spoke on his behalf Tuesday, saying Perdue's criticism is to be expected.

"He has been listening to his handlers who have said in order to get some votes he needs to now attack 7,500 jobs coming to a local community," campaign spokesman Cody Hall said.

Hall said the site has long been marketed for industrial development, and the state had to keep some parts of its negotiations secret because of competition for the plant from other states. But Georgia economic development officials have made it clear that they are committed to hearing directly from local residents about their concerns, he said.

He said similar projects in the state in the past have had a "positive impact," citing a Kia auto plant in West Point, Georgia as an example.

"That’s a generational project that changes lives for the better," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.