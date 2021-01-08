Perdue concedes to Ossoff in U.S. Senate race

article

Sen. David Perdue officially conceded to Jon Ossoff Friday afternoon in the U.S. Senate race.

Perdue released a statement thanking supporters and congratulated Democratic Jon Ossoff.

"Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America."

Ossoff declared victory over Perdue Wednesday morning, despite most news agencies considering the race too close to call.

Ossoff led the Republican incumbent by over 18,000 votes - more than President-elect Joe Biden's margin of victory in the state during the presidential election.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler also recently conceded the other U.S. Senate race in Georgia to Rev. Raphael Warnock Thursday in a message posted to social media.

"Unfortunately, we came up slightly short in the runoff election and earlier today I called Rev. Warnock to congratulate him, to wish him well in serving this great state," the Republican senator said. "While my heart breaks for not being able to continue to serve Georgia and America I am tremendously proud of all we have achieved together."

Loeffler, who was appointed just over a year ago by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat of the retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, thanked her supporters and said she was able to accomplish so much in just a short time.

