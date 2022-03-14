Penny drop in gas prices overnight give Georgians hope

AAA said an overnight drop by one penny may be a promising sign for gas prices in Georgia.

Residents are getting so desperate any glimmer of possible relief is good news.

Driver Michael Sanders is retired and lives on a fixed income. He said soaring gas prices have hit him right in the pocketbook

"I will have to cut back on buying new clothes and traveling, taking long trips, because I have to eat," Mr. Sanders revealed.

AAA said crude oil prices have dropped over the last few days because of a new coronavirus outbreak in China.

"Just overnight for Georgia, we actually went down one cent in our gas prices down to $4.28.

The COVID-19 outbreak in China is affecting crude oil prices as well and causing more uncertainty, AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters explained.

The nation's most popular travel agency admits the dip in gas prices could be temporary. But the Russian invasion in Ukraine remains unpredictable.

They still advised motorists to plan trips, pay cash at the pump for savings, remove extra items in the trunk for gas millage and keep cars tuned up for more fuel efficiency.

