Man dies after darting into dark roadway in Marietta

The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday evening crash that killed a pedestrian on Powder Springs Street.

Police said a 46-year-old man was killed at around 9:07 p.m. Friday when he darted into the roadway while walking outside of a crosswalk.

Police said a 2006 Cadillac CTS collided with the man. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Police have identified the victim, who died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but are working to notify his next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at 770-794-5344.

