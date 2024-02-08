Man found dead at Dacula apartment complex, police say

article

A man whose body was found in the parking lot of a Dacula apartment complex was determined not to be a homicide, according to investigators.

Gwinnett County police were called to the Preserve at Peachtree Shoals Apartments, a complex designed for people 55 and older, on the 2900 block of Old Peachtree Road after they said someone passing by found the body.

Officials have not released details about the man.

FOX 5 cameras captured a heavy police presence at the complex, with crime scene investigators focusing on an area between two cars.

The cause of the man's death remains under investigation, but investigators said they have ruled out homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.