Peachtree Road Race implements new safety protocols for 2021

An Atlanta Fourth of July tradition will be back in person this weekend--the Peachtree Road Race.

"We are normally known as the world's largest 10K on July 4th," said Atlanta Track Club Executive Director Rich Kenah. "Our goal this year is to be known as the world's safest 10K."

The race normally has 60,000 participants on a single day, but this year the track club decided to schedule the start waves over two days, July 3 and 4.

"The idea is to spread everybody out, so everyone feels and goes home safely," Kenah explained.

He said the race will have about 13,000 runners and walkers on Saturday and 18,000 on Sunday.

Participants must provide proof of vaccination or undergo a pre-race COVID-19 screening. Everyone must wear masks before and after the event.

"I feel pretty safe out here. Obviously, the organizers have done a terrific job of making sure we're all safe," said U.S. Olympic marathoner Jake Riley, who will run the Peachtree Road Race this weekend.

Race festivities begin just after 6 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

