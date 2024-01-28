Teens crash stolen car in Peachtree City, police say

Peachtree City police are investigating a series of car break-ins involving multiple teens that ended in a car crash.

Officials say the juveniles led police on a short chase and wrecked one of the stolen cars near Peachtree Parkway and Walt Banks Road early Sunday morning.

Two of the teens were arrested, but due to their age, their identities will not be released. It's not clear how many minors in total were involved.

Officials also recovered multiple stolen firearms during the investigation.