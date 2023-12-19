People who live and work in Peachtree Corners now have a new high-tech option for deliveries in a way that's expected to be much faster and more environmentally friendly.

The Gwinnett County city is now the first city in the world to launch an underground delivery system using robots.

The system will be run by the company Pipedream.

Here's how it works: A robot travels back and forth delivering food and products through a tunnel.

Right now, the 1-mile tunnel will run from a local shopping center to Curiosity Lab’s 25,000-square-foot smart city innovation center. Lab members will be able to order food from restaurants and get select items on-demand during peak lunch hours in the work week.

Leaders say the new system will cut down on harmful emissions and traffic congestion that the deliveries would usually create.

"By bringing the delivery system underground and directly to the customer, Pipedream is showcasing the future of logistics technology that will not only bring added convenience to our residents and businesses but also reduce traffic, noise and emissions from delivery vehicles on our roads," said Brandon Branham, assistant city manager and CTO of Peachtree Corners. "We are proud to be the first city in the world to implement and utilize Pipedream’s technology – leveraging its potential to transform logistics as we know it while delivering real commercial benefits and quality of life improvements in our community. The autonomous robot delivery system in Peachtree Corners is a continuation of what we’ve been able to achieve as an integrated smart city, utilizing smart infrastructure and the more innovative new technology to create a more sustainable, efficient and equitable community for all."

The company plans to bring the delivery system to more cities over the next few years.