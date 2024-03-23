Driver in deadly Peachtree Corners high-speed crash charged with murder

A man being held responsible for the Peachtree Corners car crash that killed three people, including his 4-year-old daughter, and injured three more has officially been charged and taken to jail.

Gwinnett County police said 30-year-old Aaron Vaughn of Lawrenceville was driving a yellow Camaro at least 100 mph on a stretch of road with a speed limit of just 45 mph.

He crashed into a BMW at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane just before 4 p.m. on March 10. The driver and passenger of the BMW, identified as 46-year-old Armas Harding and 46-year-old Laura Rueda of Brookhaven, died at the scene.

There were three passengers in Vaughn's Camaro: A 28-year-old woman, and his two daughters, ages 5 and 6. The children were wearing seatbelts, but were not in child safety seats as required by law. Georgia's law states children under 8-years-old must be in a seat appropriate for both their height and weight.

The 5-year-old, identified as Aura Camarono, died at the hospital. The 28-year-old woman who was sitting in the front seat is still in the hospital. It's not clear what condition the 6-year-old is in.

Aaron Vaughn (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Vaughn was charged with murder in the second degree, three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, two counts of transporting a child in a vehicle without proper restraints, driver required to wear a seatbelt, two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and speeding.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday, March 22.